Fog advisory reissued for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island

A fog advisory was reissued for much of B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island Tuesday afternoon, with Environment Canada warning of "near-zero visibility" throughout the region.

The weather alert covers Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, the Sunshine Coast, the Southern Gulf Islands and East Vancouver Island.

A blanket of fog has come and gone since Sunday. The weather agency says near-zero visibility conditions could return Tuesday night and persist into Wednesday morning, and are expected to ease up by mid-day.

Environment Canada notes that conditions could be hazardous for commuters.

"Areas in fog that fall below freezing will have a risk of developing slippery surfaces," the advisory says.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

People are being encouraged to monitor conditions by checking online.