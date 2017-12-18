The southern portion of the province may see a white Christmas after all with flurries in the forecast over the next two days for much of B.C.

Environment Canada predicts as much as 15 centimetres will fall in some areas, and has issued winter weather warnings and statements in an area spanning inland Vancouver Island to Elk Valley.

The sudden blast of winter is being brought in by a moist Pacific frontal system pushing in from the ocean toward the Coquihalla Highway, combined with a deepening low pressure system heading north from Washington State.

Snowfall is supposed to be heaviest in the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, Similkameen and Nicola regions, the weather agency forecasts. Snowfall warnings have been issued for those zones where flurries are expected all day Monday, followed by about five to 10 centimetres of snow overnight and a dumping of 15 centimetres Tuesday.

Those living in the area or driving through are warned that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, and to be prepared for deteriorating travel conditions.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," Environment Canada said in the weather warning.

While not under a snowfall warning, Metro Vancouver and much of Vancouver Island do fall under special weather statements.

On Monday afternoon, TransLink said it is taking steps to "ensure its service remains safe, and as reliable as possible when winter weather hits."

These include de-icing trolley wires and power rails that supply SkyTrains as well as preparing to call in extra staff.

The transit authority said it is also installing salt bins at bus loops and exchanges across the region and placing warning signs in areas that are likely to become icy.

Snow is likely in elevated areas on Tuesday, and lower elevations can expect a mix of snow and rain. Snowfall amounts will vary significantly, the statement said, but eastern Vancouver Island and Victoria will be hit hardest of the South Coast communities.

Higher elevation passes like the Malahat could see accumulation of between five and 10 centimetres, Environment Canada said.

On the mainland, about five centimetres could accumulate in higher urban communities, while Howe Sound and Whistler should see about 10 centimetres of snow.

The precipitation will ease Tuesday night, but some snow is expected again Thursday as an Arctic front brings in cooler temperatures. Friday night could see temperatures as low as -10 in parts of B.C.'s South Coast, Environment Canada warned.

Special weather statements are also in effect for the following regions: Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, Chilcotin, East and West Kootenay, Elk Valley, Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Kootenay Lake, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, Southern Gulf Islands and Sunshine Coast.

Other parts of the province fall under a winter storm watch, and could see 25 cenitmetres of snow over the next three days.

The watch affects parts of the Boundary, Elk Valley, Kootenay Lake and West Kootenay regions, predominately along Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, and Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.