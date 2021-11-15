Flooding leads to evacuation orders in B.C.'s Interior

Vancouver -

Several neighbourhoods in B.C.'s Interior are under evacuation order due to flooding.

Monday at about 1:30 a.m., the City of Merritt issued an evacuation order for several addresses in the 200-year flood plain of the Coldwater River, south of Nicola Avenue.

"If you are within the 200 year flood plain of the Coldwater River, South of Nicola Avenue you must evacuate immediately," the city's notice said. "The city will update this evacuation order as soon as possible with specific property addresses."

Residents under the evacuation order are asked to register at the reception centre at the Merritt Civic Centre on Mamette Avenue.

"We currently have 50 beds at the ESS Reception Centre and we are working on obtaining more," the city's notice said.

"We are strongly encouraging residents to billet with friends and family in the community, as this is currently the safest option for evacuees."

A full map of the evacuation area and a communication board where people are asked to offer billeting is available on the city's website.

OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN ORDERS

Meanwhile, 34 addresses in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were placed under evacuation order late Sunday night because of flooding.

Residents near the Tulameen River in Electoral Area H were asked to leave the area immediately.

A full list of those addresses are on the RDOS website.