

CTV Vancouver





Flooding in southern B.C. is bringing an influx of pesky mosquitoes to the region.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says the pests are more apparent than usual this year because of the high waters that forced thousands of people from homes in the region earlier this month.

Officials say multiple species of the insects are currently active, including an aggressive species known as the inland floodwater mosquito.

The regional district says a contractor has been hired to control the insects around Grand Forks and Christina Lake, and anyone having problems with the bugs should call so their area can be revisited.