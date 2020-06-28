Advertisement
Five-year-old girl reported missing has been found: Surrey RCMP
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 3:42PM PDT Last Updated Sunday, June 28, 2020 4:11PM PDT
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A drive to make the RCMP's workforce more diverse stalled last year as the Mounties struggled to become fully representative of the communities they police, newly available statistics show. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Surrey RCMP say a five-year-old child who had been reported missing has been found.
The girl went missing at 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the Bridgeview neighbourhood in Surrey. But at 4 p.m., Surrey RCMP said she had been found and is safe.
CTV News Vancouver has removed the child's name and photo to protect her privacy.