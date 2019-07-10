

Scott Connorton, CTV News Vancouver





A first of its kind, for B.C., urgent care response centre has opened in Surrey, near Surrey Memorial Hospital.

The Mental Health and Substance Use Urgent Care Response Centre will soon be accepting patients later this month, diverting people from the emergency room to a more therapeutic and calming environment.

"They walk in that door, they see someone right away and they get wrap around services, so that concept of a one stop shop and seamless integrated care is absolutely critical," says Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "So that people who are struggling with mental health and addiction issues don't have to retell their story over and over again and often be traumatized over and over again."

The centre will officially start accepting patients starting July 24th and ramp up August 7th to a fully operational centre offering services 16 hours a day, seven days a week.