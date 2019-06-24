Reports of a shooting in the Cloverdale area Monday morning is believed to have been caused by fireworks.

Surrey RCMP say they received a report of a shots fired at a residence in the 19400 block of 71 A Avenue on Monday morning.

According to police, the report of shots fired is believed to have been caused by fireworks.

Two people were arrested but later released.

The surrounding neighbourhood was evacuated and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team was called in.

Traffic was diverted from the area and 195 Street was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.