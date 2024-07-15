VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Firefighters battling large blaze in South Vancouver

    The scene of a structure fire at 47th Avenue and Commercial Street in South Vancouver is pictured on Monday, July 15. (CTV News) The scene of a structure fire at 47th Avenue and Commercial Street in South Vancouver is pictured on Monday, July 15. (CTV News)
    Crews are working a large structure fire in South Vancouver that broke out Monday evening.

    Based on observations by CTV News reporters on scene, it appears two houses are involved on 47th Avenue and Commercial Street. Firefighters were seen dousing a third house with water to prevent the fire from spreading.

    A massive plume can be seen from several blocks away, and heavy smoke is filling the street itself.

    CTV News has reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

