Fire tornado caught on cam in Vanderhoof, B.C.
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 5:47PM PDT
Terrifying video from a B.C. firefighter shows a rare and dangerous phenomenon.
Footage posted online by Mary Schidlowsky shows a fire tornado near Vanderhoof, B.C., a municipality about 100 kilometres west of Prince George.
Schidlowsky said the fiery twister destroyed a fire line set up by those working on a wildfire. It threw burning logs around for about 45 minutes, she said.
A hundred-foot-long hose was also pulled up and melted.
Fire tornado destroyed our line. It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus ft in the air before melting it. That's definitely a first. #firenado #startthepump #wildfire Note: It got over 200ft tall but the smoke was too think to see it clearly on video. Sorry for the profanity.