

CTV Vancouver





Terrifying video from a B.C. firefighter shows a rare and dangerous phenomenon.

Footage posted online by Mary Schidlowsky shows a fire tornado near Vanderhoof, B.C., a municipality about 100 kilometres west of Prince George.

Schidlowsky said the fiery twister destroyed a fire line set up by those working on a wildfire. It threw burning logs around for about 45 minutes, she said.

A hundred-foot-long hose was also pulled up and melted.

