Fire officials warn of dry spring conditions in B.C. Interior

While there are not currently any bans on open fires in the B.C. Interior, a dry spring following last fall's drought has officials warning residents to be cautious with their burning this season.

"Valley bottom areas continue to be very dry," the BC Wildfire Service's Kamloops Fire Centre warned in an update this week.

"Those conducting any open fire should use caution and be aware of local conditions that might impact their ability to burn safely and control their open fires."

As of Friday, the province had seen a total of 33 wildfires in 2023, according to the BCWS wildfire dashboard.

There were 11 active wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The fire centre said anyone planning a Category 2 or Category 3 burn – those larger than a campfire – must ensure there is a fuel break around the blaze and it is kept away from buildings, trees and other combustible materials.

Fires of all sizes should be monitored at all times, and sufficient tools and water must be kept on site to control them, according to the fire centre.

"Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from naturally caused fires," Kamloops Fire Centre said. "Always practise safe, responsible open fire use."