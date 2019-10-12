

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of a fire in East Vancouver Friday night.

The blaze broke out at the rear of a building on the 2100 block of Kingsway, near Gladstone Street, around 9 p.m.

Roughly three dozen firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire, which Asst. Chief Dan Nichols of Vancouver Fire Rescue Service said was contained to just one building, but took some time to put out.

"There's a lot of renovations that have happened in there, so there's a lot of void spaces," Nichols said, noting that the fire had spread into the walls and that crews were "chasing" it.

The building was abandoned and had been boarded up, Nichols said. No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire shut down Kingsway for several hours Friday night.