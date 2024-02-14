Fire-damaged East Vancouver house listed for $1.6M

“Location! Location! Location!” reads a recent listing for a one-storey detached house in East Vancouver’s Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood. And yes, 2528 Turner St. is conveniently situated close to schools, parks, shopping and transit.

But this $1,599,800 property comes with a bit of a catch. It was on fire eight months ago.

“House was involved in a fire and is not livable in current condition,” the description reads. “Home is sold AS IS WHERE IS.”

The exterior of 2528 Turner Street (Image credit: Royal Pacific Realty Corp.)The blaze tore through the home on June 4, 2023, according to a social media post from Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, which notes that there were no injuries and firefighters were able to contain the flames to the one building.

In the ensuing months, photos show the house has been gutted, but not repaired. Fixing blackened walls and boarded-up windows would be on a long list of renovations needed to make 2528 Turner St. livable again.

The interior of 2528 Turner Street (Image credit: Royal Pacific Realty Corp.) The listing advertised the house as a “project” for investors or developers looking for “missing middle housing options,” as the property is zoned R1-1—Vancouver’s new residential inclusive zoning which allows for up to eight dwellings on one lot.

The 73-year-old six-bed, two-bath, 2,130 square-foot home is assessed at $1,580,600, according to BC Assessment—the land being worth $1,537,000 of the total.

The benchmark price for a detached home in the Lower Mainland was $1,942,400 in January 2024, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. And similar “Vancouver Specials” that are on the market in East Vancouver are going for about $1,700,000.

The exterior of 2528 Turner Street (Image credit: Royal Pacific Realty Corp.)So, whether or not 2528 Turner St. is a deal would be up to potential buyers. CTV News has reached out to the property’s real estate agent to find out if there’s been any interest, and will update this story if a response is received.