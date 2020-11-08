VANCOUVER -- A SkyTrain service disruption that began Sunday morning was caused by a fire at New Westminster Station, according to TransLink.

The transit provider has not provided any further details about the fire, including a possible cause and whether the flames broke out on the tracks or inside the building. It was first reported around 10 a.m.

TransLink said a shuttle train has since been set up to ferry passengers between 22nd Street Station and Columbia Station until the situation is resolved.

"Bus services are also being deployed to assist passengers between Columbia, New Westminster, and 22nd Street stations," a spokesperson said in an email.

The service disruption is only affecting the Expo Line. TransLink said the Millennium Line and Canada Line are both operating normally.

The transit provider said passengers looking to avoid the affected SkyTrain stops can use TransLink's online trip planner.