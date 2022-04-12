Fire at SRO in Vancouver's Gastown 2nd in days; building will likely be demolished
It's believed everyone living in a single-room occupancy hotel has been accounted for following what was the second fire in the building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood in a matter of days.
Vancouver's mayor and fire chief gave an update about the blaze that broke out Monday at the Winters Hotel, a four-storey Abbott Street heritage building. Sixty firefighters were called to the four-alarm fire, which took about 12 hours to fight.
Dozens of people living in the SRO were displaced and six businesses in the building were impacted. Seven businesses in other buildings are being affected by road closures.
Calling it a "devastating fire," Mayor Kennedy Stewart said during the update the building had "extensive damage" and would be most likely require demolition.
Stewart said Abbott Street remained closed as of Tuesday and fences were being set up to contain the collapse area if the building is torn down.
INVESTIGATION ONGOING
Fire Chief Karen Fry said during the update "the fire took hold quickly," adding the flames were "quite spectacular."
The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing, but there is no evidence so far that it was arson, Fry said.
Fry confirmed fire crews were called to the same building on Friday about an accidental fire. That fire was contained to one unit, Fry said.
RESIDENTS ACCOUNTED FOR
Before the news conference, Janice Abbott, CEO of the non-profit Atira Women's Resource Society, which runs the SRO that occupied the top floors of the building, told CTV News Vancouver she believes "all tenants are accounted for."
Officials said Tuesday that all residents except for one have been located. That final resident is believed to be staying with relatives. All staff and contractors are also believed to be safe.
With dozens displaced, officials were left scrambling to find temporary housing for the SRO's residents. A second social housing building in the area also can't be occupied, officials said. Stewart said the city is working with BC Housing to find emergency shelter for all the residents affected.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
-
