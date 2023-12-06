Fire at abandoned West Vancouver 'party house' dubbed arson

A fire at an abandoned house in Horseshoe Bay back in September is being investigated as arson, according to local police.

The West Vancouver Police Department shared grainy surveillance photos of four people in a news release Tuesday, referring to the individuals pictured as "four potential witnesses seen leaving the area around the time of the fire, prior to emergency services arriving at the scene."

The WVPD said investigators have determined that the Sept. 21 fire at the house on Tyee Point "was likely human-caused," and they're asking the public for help with their investigation.

Firefighters from both Vancouver and West Vancouver responded to the blaze, with the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service fire boat attacking the flames from the water.

Crews worked through the night and into the following morning to keep water on the fire.

The abandoned house where the fire took place has been referred to as a "party house with a view."

Police referred to the four potential witnesses as "Unknown 1" through "Unknown 4," describing them as follows:

Unknown 1 appears to be a white male wearing a black hoodie with white printing on the front, black pants and black-and-white shoes.

Unknown 2 appears to be a white female wearing a dark brown or black jacket, a multi-coloured backpack, black pants (and) black-and-white shoes, as well as a black, grey and white camouflage tilley-style hat.

Unknown 3 appears to be a white male wearing a black hoodie with yellow or white lettering across the back, baseball hat, black pants (and) black shoes, and carrying a dark bag.

Unknown 4 appears to be a white female wearing a black crop top under a pink hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

“We are hoping that someone knows who these individuals are, based on their appearance and clothing,” said Sgt. Mark McLean, in the release.

“If you are in one of these images, our investigators would like to speak with you.”

Police said they don't know why the four people pictured were in the area at the time of the fire, adding that the individuals "may have important information to assist this investigation."

Anyone looking to contact the investigation team should call 604-925-7300 and ask for Det. Const. Felicity Jacobs, police said.