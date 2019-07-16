

CTV News Vancouver





The Vancouver airport's CEO says YVR's brand needs some star power and insists there's only one person who's right for the job.

A nearly three-minute clip posted to Twitter shows airport CEO Craig Richmond in a meeting with staff called "YVR Celebrity Ambassador."

"We need star power. We need a celebrity ambassador, somebody who can get our message out," Richmond says in the video.

His colleagues then proceed to show him a list of Canadian celebs, including Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, Carly Rae Jepson, Jillian Harris, Seth Rogen, and Michael Bublé—none of which go over well with the CEO.

"Wait a second, I've got the perfect person," Richmond finally says. "It's somebody who can connect with the community, who people love and it isn't Michael Bublé."

Despite his colleagues trying to dissuade him, Richmond vows to recruit the Vancouver-born A-lister Ryan Reynolds himself.

"I will go out and convince Ryan Reynolds to be the spokesperson for YVR," he says.

The airport is using the hashtag #FindingRyan to connect with the actor.

On Tuesday, YVR posted inviting Twitter users to quote tweet Reynolds and be entered to win a $2,500 travel voucher.