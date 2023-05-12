Filmmaker behind 'Insanity' documentary calls for Canada to declare mental health emergency
When Wendy Hill-Tout’s older brother, Bruce, went missing 25 years ago, the Calgary writer and filmmaker went looking for him on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
While her search was unsuccessful, Hill-Tout turned her family’s tragic story into a feature documentary that she hopes will inspire the federal and provincial governments to declare a public health emergency over the state of mental health.
“Insanity,” will make its theatrical debut across Canada this week—including at Vancouver’s Rio Theatre at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Hill-Tout will travel to B.C. to attend her movie’s premiere in both Victoria and Vancouver, and spoke to CTV News Vancouver by phone ahead of the screenings.
“One of the reasons I chose to tell my own story was because I wanted to personalize it. These people you see on the street corners, they’re somebody’s brother and sister, they’re someone’s family,” Hill-Tout said.
“These are people, they are loved, they have the same needs and desires as us. They’re human beings who deserve our respect and help,” she continued.
Audience members can expect to learn about Bruce’s experience with schizophrenia, which he was diagnosed with later in life—something Hill-Tout says isn’t unusual for people experiencing that mental illness.
“He was a loner, kept to himself a lot, he couldn’t seem to hold a job. He went to art school—he was a beautiful artist—but he failed. All of those things were symptoms, but we’re not educated enough to know what the symptoms are, what to look out for,” she said.
“There’s just so little known about it, back then there was so much stigma. I mean, there still is,” she added.
Bruce was diagnosed by a doctor in Florida, where he ended up living on the streets after disappearing during travels in Mexico.
“My dad finally got a call from a hospital (in Florida). Someone had reported that he was living in the woods and wasn’t well,” said Hill-Tout.
Back in Canada, she says there were little options for her brother—who had become suicidal—to receive help, as there weren’t enough hospital beds or opportunities to get Bruce stabilized on medication.
“I want people to know that when (people with schizophrenia) are not on medication, they’re living a life of hell and we’re not helping them and they are not able to help themselves,” said Hill-Tout.
Dr. James McEwen, a Vancouver-based biomedical engineer and appointee of the Order of British Columbia, was involved in the making of Insanity, and addresses the issue of the country’s hospital bed shortage in the movie.
“We’ve seen a very drastic, I would say, reduction in hospital beds. The numbers of beds in Canada is amongst the lowest in the world,” McEwen said.
Other British Columbians shared their challenges navigating the mental health-care system for the documentary, including Vancouver’s Shirley Chan, the vice-president of Pathways Serious Mental Illness Society.
Chan says she was told her daughter needed to be homeless before receiving vital support.
“The next time she goes into hospital, refuse to bring her home,” Chan recalls being told by one doctor. “It’s unconscionable that in our society with so much wealth allows people to live in tents and on the streets,” Chan says in the movie.
James Harry of the Haisla Nation, who walks through Vancouver’s DTES as an outreach worker, is featured in the movie as well.
“The importance of this job is to show them that they matter, because a lot of them feel like this is all they deserve, and nobody deserves this,” Harry said.
The team behind Insanity has launched a campaign through the website www.insanitydoc.com, and is asking people to sign a letter, demanding for the state of mental heath in this country to be declared an emergency.
“I’m just asking people to speak out and write letters because they’re so effective,” said Hill-Tout.
“The hope is that it’s become so bad that we can’t ignore it anymore. I really believe that people want something done, they want this problem addressed. We need to have a 20-year plan, and we need to do it now.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Military referred 93 sexual offence cases to civilian police, 64 under investigation
The military says it has referred 93 cases of criminal sexual offences to civilian police since December 2021, and 64 of the cases are under investigation.
Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape
A University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.
Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian military commanders said Friday that their troops had recaptured more territory from Russian forces at the scene of the war's longest and bloodiest battle, for the eastern city of Bakhmut, but it wasn't clear if this marked the start of Kyiv's long-expected counteroffensive.
WestJet pilots could strike as of Tuesday as talks drag on
WestJet pilots and their employer are continuing to hold talks as the union warns that a walkout could come as early as Tuesday.
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts mom of murdering her 2 children, romantic rival
An Idaho jury on Friday convicted Lori Vallow Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystems
Road salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
McDonald's and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl's leg and caused second-degree burns, a jury in South Florida has found.
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
WATCH | Massive 600-year-old oak tree falls on Arkansas house
A 600-year-old tree crashed through the roof a Conway, Ark., home on Thursday after heavy rains in the area.
Vancouver Island
-
Man shot after ramming B.C. RCMP vehicle, injuring officer
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment, injuring an officer, before he was shot by police.
-
CRD will no longer accept most wood, carpet and asphalt shingles at landfill
The Capital Regional District is banning several items of waste at the Hartland Landfill in an effort to divert recyclable materials from ending up in the trash.
-
Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape
A University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.
Calgary
-
18-year-old killed in highway crash south of Calgary
One person was killed and another was injured in a highway crash south of Calgary.
-
3 Drumheller residents charged after investigation results in seizure of drugs, cash, trafficking gear
Three Drumheller residents face multiple charges after an investigation by the RCMP led to the seizure of crack, fentanyl, cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking.
-
16 people hospitalized after smoky, foggy early morning crashes east of Edmonton
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in each of the pileups smoke and fog caused in Strathcona County early Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
16 people hospitalized after smoky, foggy early morning crashes east of Edmonton
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in each of the pileups smoke and fog caused in Strathcona County early Friday morning.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Friday: New emergency alerts issued as hot temperatures set in
New emergency alerts were put in place Thursday night as extreme wildfire activity picks up with the return of hot temperatures.
-
Man killed in Jasper Avenue hit-and-run
Edmonton police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian and did not stay at the scene early Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Woman shot and killed in Toronto condo identified
A woman who was fatally shot at a Toronto condo building earlier this week has been identified.
-
Toronto man sparks nostalgia by starting Blockbuster video swap
A Toronto resident has taken it upon himself to breathe life back into Blockbuster.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead after daylight stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
A man is dead after a daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto, police confirm.
Montreal
-
No barking sign at Montreal dog park unleashes fury from pet owners
Some Montreal dog owners were stunned this week to learn the dog park they've been taking their furry friends to has suddenly outlawed barking. Violators could be fined between $500 and $2,000, according to a new sign posted outside the Jean-Talon - Provencher dog park in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
-
Montreal police are expected to get a raise: here are the details of their new contract
Montreal's executive committee has approved a new contract for the city's police force which includes wage bumps and a series of provisions aimed at retaining staff. While a collective agreement will still need to be approved by council later in the summer, the city released a snapshot of what that contract could look like on Friday.
-
Financial troubles aside, Montreal's public transit services won't be cut this fall
Despite some bumps in the road, Montreal's public transit agency (STM) says it won't have to cut its services this fall.
Winnipeg
-
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184M
A search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious incidents at three schools
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three suspicious incidents involving school-aged children that took place on Thursday in the River East Transcona and Louis Riel School Divisions.
-
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier aims to run in Manitoba byelection
Maxime Bernier says he will run in what he predicts will be a "two-horse race" for a federal seat in a coming byelection in rural Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Remai Modern build went $8M over budget, museum has roof problems: report
Construction on Saskatoon's Remai Modern art museum went more than $8 million over budget and the building currently has problems with its roof, according to a city report.
-
Sask. fire forces over 150 residents to leave Buffalo River Dene Nation, with hundreds more on standby
Over 150 people have been evacuated from Saskatchewan’s Buffalo River Dene Nation due to a wildfire in the area.
-
How a hate speech investigation led to child pornography charges for a Saskatoon man
Saskatoon police searched a man’s electronic devices to investigate alleged hate comments. The investigation ended with child pornography charges.
Regina
-
Sask.'s Highway Hotline saw 10.6 million visits over past year: province
Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline received 10.6 million visits over the past year, the province said in a release.
-
Sask. community mourns after loss of 3 young women leaves 8 children motherless
A Saskatchewan community is reeling after the deaths of three young women have left eight children without their mothers.
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandate
The spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
-
Construction work on Halifax Infirmary project to start 'within weeks'
Nova Scotia has reached an agreement with a construction firm on the Halifax Infirmary project.
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
London
-
London police called after Webster Street tenant protest turns physical
Tensions boiled over Friday afternoon as protestors clashed with those representing Webster Apts. Inc. over abrupt eviction notices recently given to tenants.
-
Two Ont. churches seek to appeal decision on COVID-19 restrictions to Supreme Court
After their appeal was dismissed by the province’s highest court, two southwestern Ontario churches are now trying to take their case against COVID-19 restrictions to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Dumpster fire that spread to building deemed 'suspicious'
No injuries were reported after a dumpster fire spread to a building on Adelaide St. N.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police search for second suspect in Overtime Bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police said Friday they are searching for a second suspect believed to be a party to a murder April 21 at Overtime Sports Bar.
-
Fire northwest of Sudbury is about the size of a ‘football field’
There is currently an active forest fire in the northeast region, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Friday.
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
Kitchener
-
Crown begins cross-examination of accused at Kitchener murder trial
Lawyers for the Crown began their cross-examination of Ager Hasan on Friday, as the Kitchener second-degree murder trial wraps up its third week.
-
Two Ont. churches seek to appeal decision on COVID-19 restrictions to Supreme Court
After their appeal was dismissed by the province’s highest court, two southwestern Ontario churches are now trying to take their case against COVID-19 restrictions to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
'Corrosive substance' left on public toilets in Baden, Ont.: Police
Two people were hurt after what police believe was a “corrosive substance” was placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.