Festive Holiday Cocktails to Impress Your Guests this Season

Vancouver -

It’s time for friends and family to safely gather.

Bartender Aeron Holizki joined CTV Morning Live to share festive cocktails to impress your guests this season.

Merry Matcha-tini: This new edition of Tia Maria boasts distinctive flavours of Japanese green matcha tea extract. It can be enjoyed over ice or you can make a martini this holiday season. Simply shake 40 ml of vodka with 40 ml of Tia Maria Matcha in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into a martini glass and serve.

Disaronno Velvet Milkshake: This cream colored dessert cocktail is made from the new Disaronno Velvet Liqueur. The liqueur is delicious on the rocks and in coffee. It can be used to create a Disaronno Velvet Milkshake. Holizki blended up some apple pie, vanilla ice cream, 2 ounces of the Disaronno Velvet, and topped it with whipped cream and caramel.

Espresso Martini Cocktail with Tia Maria Cold Brew: Simply fill a martini glass with ice and set aside to chill. Pour Tia Maria, vodka and espresso into a cocktail shaker. Fill the rest of the shaker with ice. Pour into a martini glass using a strainer and garnish with three coffee beans.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn how to make these festive cocktails.

Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age. Consumption of alcoholic beverages impairs your ability to drive a car or operate machinery and may cause health problems. Drink responsibly.