VANCOUVER -- Snow, strong winds and heavy rain wreaked havoc across southern B.C. Monday, causing ferry cancellations, power outages and road closures.

Ferries

BC Ferries posted a service notice Monday afternoon, saying it was cancelling all sailings between the Lower Mainland to Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. Services were set to resume Tuesday morning as scheduled.

Power

BC Hydro took to Twitter Monday afternoon saying that difficult conditions are “creating additional challenges for crews” with more than 15,000 customers across the Lower Mainland without power at some point during the day. About 4,000 customers were impacted around White Rock due to trees bringing down power lines and another 2,600 lost power in Langley due to the snow storm.

Roads

At least two cars were damaged by snow falling on the Port Mann Bridge. The Ministry of Transportation confirmed to CTV News it had received reports of windshield damage to two vehicles – one in each direction.

Staff Sgt. Quentin Frewing with Port Mann Traffic Services also told CTV News that they are aware of some "slush" falling off the bridge, adding there were no injuries though "maybe a little bit of damage to a few cars but nothing substantial."

The ministry also tweeted Monday afternoon that the Coquihalla Highway was closed in both direction Hope and Merritt due to “multiple incidents.”

Environment Canada warned the stretch of road is expected to see upwards of 25 cm of snow, with amounts "up to 40 cm possible near Allison Pass" and drivers were asked to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada is forecasting about five cm of snow in parts of Metro Vancouver on Monday, and up to 15 cm in parts of the Fraser Valley.

"Snowfall amounts will vary wildly depending on elevation, precipitation intensity and proximity to the water," the weather agency said in a snowfall warning. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

TransLink said it's prepared for the winter weather, with tire socks ready to help buses navigate Burnaby Mountain and the North Shore, and a designated "Snow Desk" set up to monitor conditions.

The transit operator also said articulated buses will be swapped for conventional buses if necessary, as conventional buses have better traction on steep terrain in the snow.

Road conditions are a particular concern in the Fraser Valley, where Environment Canada warned that "highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

The agency said the weather could cause a "significant impact" on rush hour traffic in the valley.

Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Hope all under snowfall warnings. Other snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of Vancouver Island, as well as much of the province's Southern Interior.

"Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight," the weather agency said.