'Felt like 15 to 20 minutes': Kevin Hart's Vancouver performance leaves fans confused, disappointed

Kevin Hart arrives at the premiere of "Me Time" on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Kevin Hart arrives at the premiere of "Me Time" on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News