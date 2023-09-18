'Felt like 15 to 20 minutes': Kevin Hart's Vancouver performance leaves fans confused, disappointed

A number of Kevin Hart fans were left confused and disappointed by the comedian’s performance in Vancouver's Stanley Park over the weekend, with some saying they spent hundreds of dollars for a surprisingly short set.

Langley resident Jessica Mattice was among the crowd at The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, which Hart headlined on Saturday night, and said the superstar's performance "felt like 15 to 20 minutes."

"It was really confusing," Mattice told CTV News. "When people go to comedy clubs, usually the headliner is the one who goes on longest. It seemed like the two people who went on before Kevin Hart were on longer than he was."

The attendee couldn't be sure about the length of Hart's set because the audience was forced to check their phones and smart watches before the show, but said many in the crowd were stunned when the celebrity comedian abruptly exited the stage.

"'He was like, 'Thanks Vancouver!' and walked off," Mattice said. "It felt like he was just starting and then it was done. It was ridiculous."

The two opening acts also started about an hour late, according to Mattice, which she described as a stark contrast to her experience on Friday, when Russell Peters performed on time for upwards of an hour.

The event's Instagram page has since been flooded with comments from upset fans, who called the festival a "waste of money" and Hart’s performance "the worst show ever." Several agreed with Mattice's estimate that the comedian was on stage for 20 minutes or less.

CTV News reached out to the event's organizers for comment on what happened but has not heard back. This article will be updated if a response is received.

Some attendees said they initially assumed there was a security issue, noting there was a large number of guards present during Hart's performance, but heard nothing to that effect at the event.

During Peters' set on Friday, security apprehended a man who allegedly breached a fence and headed for the stage carrying what police described as an "edged weapon."

Saturday's performance was particularly upsetting for people who paid for VIP tickets, including Mattice, who said she spent $240 to attend that night.

"It was ridiculously expensive for 15 minutes," she told CTV News, adding that she found Hart's stand-up less entertaining than his movies. "I expected it to be a lot funnier – or at least a lot longer."

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival toured a number of other Canadian cities this summer, including Halifax, where Jerry Seinfeld headlined one night. Comments on the event's Instagram page show no sign that attendees were unsatisfied with the length of the legendary comic's performance.