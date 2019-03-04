

CTV Vancouver





The federal government has announced $5.3 million in funding to combat gang violence in B.C.

The funding will be given over the course of two years, with a mandate to target gangs and gang violence in specific communities that are identified as struggling with crime.

"This significant new funding will be allocated at the community level to support existing initiatives as well as to introduce new initiatives focusing on prevention and intervention," said Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair.

In July, a report by the Mayor's Task Force on Gang Violence Prevention focused on how gangs in Surrey are working to lure pre-teens through social media.

Read more: How gangs in Surrey are recruiting elementary school children

"Youth in B.C. and Surrey are becoming involved in gangs at younger ages than ever before and exhibiting anti-social and aggressive behaviour at even younger ages," the report said.

B.C.'s Solicitor General said the provincial government is committed to combating gang crime through a multipronged approach, which the funding will help.

"The devastating impact on families, friends and those who've lost their loved ones to this senseless violence is tragic," said Minister Mike Farnworth.