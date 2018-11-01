

CTV Vancouver





The federal government is contributing more than $10 million toward the creation of a new nuclear medicine facility at the University of British Columbia.

The Institute for Advanced Medical Isotopes will focus on drug development, cancer therapy, medical isotope production and other advancements that will benefit Canadians living with illnesses, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday while announcing the new funding.

"(It) will be a state-of-the-art facility where industry leaders and academics can work together to push the boundaries of research and discover new ways to protect and improve our health," Trudeau said in a statement.

The federal funding adds to the $12 million contributed by the B.C. government and $5 million from TRIUMF, Canada's particle accelerator centre. UBC and BC Cancer also contributed $2 million each to the facility.

Medical isotopes are "safe radioactive substances used by health professionals to diagnose and treat health conditions of the heart, circulatory system, and organs," according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office.