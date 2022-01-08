Fatal stabbing under investigation in Abbotsford

Homicide investigators have been called to Abbotsford after a fatal stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Abbotsford police said in a news release that they were called to the 2400 block of Clearbrook Road at 2:07 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. The area is near the intersection of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man who was "seriously injured." Police said the victim was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests this to be a targeted incident," Abbotsford police said in their release.

So far, no suspects have been identified in the case, police said.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking over the case and asks anyone with information or video from the area to contact them at 877-551-4448.