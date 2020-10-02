VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say a man has surrendered himself to police following a fatal stabbing in the city.

Members of the RCMP detachment were called to a home on 128A street Thursday night for reports of an assault with a weapon.

When they arrived, they say, they found an injured man inside the home. The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

They arrested a man who surrendered himself to police at the home, the RCMP said in a statement Friday morning.

It appears that the fatal stabbing started with a dispute between two people who knew each other, investigators say.

The suspect is still in custody, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to work with RCMP on the case.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.