

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties say a fatal motorcycle crash north of Squamish has shut down part of the Sea to Sky Highway.

The Lower Mainland RCMP Traffic Enforcement team says the motorcyclist lost control while heading south on the highway, veering off the road and crashing into a ditch.

The driver, a man in his 50s, did not survive.

Police say the coroner is en route to the scene.

Mounties and Drive BC say traffic will be impacted for several hours.

The crash blocked northbound lanes, forcing traffic to use a single lane in both directions.