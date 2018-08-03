Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary
A deadly crash closed a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Field, B.C. overnight.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 9:04AM PDT
FIELD, B.C. - Traffic is moving again on the Trans-Canada Highway near Field, B.C., after the busy route was closed for hours due to a fatal crash.
RCMP say a woman was killed in a collision Thursday.
The accident caused traffic to back up in both directions on the major route through the mountain parks along the Alberta-B.C. boundary.
Meanwhile, Highway 93 remains closed in both directions from Radium, B.C., into Alberta due to a forest fire.
There is no information on when that route will reopen.
Some motorists wanting to cross the mountains detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass.