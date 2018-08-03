

The Canadian Press





FIELD, B.C. - Traffic is moving again on the Trans-Canada Highway near Field, B.C., after the busy route was closed for hours due to a fatal crash.

RCMP say a woman was killed in a collision Thursday.

The accident caused traffic to back up in both directions on the major route through the mountain parks along the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

Meanwhile, Highway 93 remains closed in both directions from Radium, B.C., into Alberta due to a forest fire.

There is no information on when that route will reopen.

Some motorists wanting to cross the mountains detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass.