Fatal crash on Delta-Surrey border

A woman has died after a two-vehicle collision in Delta Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Delta Police Department, in a statement, said crews were called to the scene at 84th Avenue and Scott Road just after 5 a.m.

"Our thoughts and condolences are extended to the family and friends of the victim of this collision," police said, adding that the victim was a woman from Surrey whose identity will not be released.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, police say the driver remained at the scene and is co-operative. A road closure will remain in effect while analysts gather evidence, police said, asking people to avoid the area.

Images from the scene show two vehicles stopped on the sidewalk, both with serious damage, as well as debris scattered on the road.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is urged to call (604)946-4411 and reference file number 2023-9769.