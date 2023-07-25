Fast-growing wildfire burning near Invermere, B.C., prompts evacuation order, alerts

Dozens of residents living in B.C.’s Columbia Valley are being told to leave their homes after a fast-growing wildfire was discovered in the area Monday.

Following the advice of BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of East Kootenay has issued an evacuation order for 25 dwellings and a number of recreation sites in an area near the Horsethief Creek fire.

The fire is burning on Bruce Mountain, about 10 kilometres west of Invermere and seven kilometres north of Panorama Mountain Resort.

Officials say it’s burned 300 kilometres in less than 24 hours.

“This is a highly visible fire and has grown rapidly since it started this afternoon,” said Loree Duczek, an information officer with the RDEK, in the order Monday.

“As a result, the BC Wildfire Service has recommended we issue an evacuation order for an area nearest the fire and an evacuation alert for a number of properties nearby.”

The order covers the Forester Forest Service Road to the north, the Lake Enid Recreation Site to the east, Bear Mountain to the south and Bruce Mount Service Road to the west.

Another 1,041 dwelling are under evacuation alert, including the areas of Panorama, Westside Road from Invermere to Radium, Mount Forster and the Lillian Lake Recreation Site.

“This is the time to get organized, put your important papers, medications, pet supplies, grab and go kits and other important items together so that you can leave on a moment’s notice if required,” said Duczek.

The Horsethief Creek fire is one of more than 450 active fires burning across B.C., according to the wildfire service—264 of which are ranked as out of control.

Officials say most of the fires have been sparked by lightning,