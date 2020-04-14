VANCOUVER -- Fans who have tickets for shows and concerts that haven’t been cancelled because of COVID-19 are frustrated at what appeared to be a change in practice from Ticketmaster.

The ticket seller, owned by Live Nation, previously had a statement on its website saying there would be refunds offered for cancelled, postponed and rescheduled events. In recent days that changed and now, the site simply says: “Refunds are available if your event is cancelled.”

With so many show dates now up in the air, fans are upset they can’t get their money back. But Ticketmaster says the decision to offer refunds for postponed events has always been up to the event organizer, not the ticket seller, and the website information was updated to provide clarity.

“Our standard practice is for our clients to hold the cash from their ticket sales. Clients using our platform also retain the ability to set individual policies for their postponed or rescheduled events,” a spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Vancouver.

“Typically, event organizers have had the flexibility to offer refunds for virtually all postponed and rescheduled events. However, the unprecedented volume of over 30,000 events impacted to date, coupled with continued uncertainty over setting new dates while awaiting clearance from regional governments, has led to event organizers needing additional time to reschedule their events before deciding to offer refund options.”

Ticketmaster added it does expect some organizers will re-open the option for refunds.

“While we cannot guarantee all event organizers will offer refunds on their rescheduled events, we anticipate the vast majority will make a refund window available once new dates have been determined.”