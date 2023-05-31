Family of Madison Scott seeks answers after B.C. woman found dead, 12 years after disappearance

After the remains of Madison Scott were identified this week, exactly 12 years after the B.C. woman went missing, her family says they’re still looking for answers and closure.

The Scott family released a joint statement Wednesday, two days after learning their loved one’s body was discovered in central B.C.

“Since May 28, 2011, we have been focused to find Maddy. While there is some relief that Maddy has been found, we are left with many questions that now has us motivated to find answers to truly bring Maddy home,” reads the statement, which was issued by Vanderhoof RCMP.

Scott was 20 years old when she was reported missing and was last seen at a birthday party in Hogsback Lake, 25 kilometres south of Vanderhoof.

Mounties say a search warrant executed at a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof on Monday “is associated” with the discovery of Scott’s body, which was identified by BC Coroners Service.

Her family says they’ve been overwhelmed by the support they’ve received from loved ones and various communities during the 12-year search for Scott.

“This support has been unwavering since day one, which we are forever grateful, and truly believe that is the reason that Maddy has been found,” the statement reads.

While nothing has been planned, the family says they’re grateful for the opportunity to put Scott to rest.

“We trust that with patience, persistence and belief that we will receive answers, and remain motivated to achieve closure.”

No charges have been laid, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Scott family is encouraging anyone with information to call the RCMP tip line at 778-290-5291 or 1-877 -543-4822.