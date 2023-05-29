Family of 23-year-old South Asian man 'very concerned' after he didn't come home from night out in Vancouver: police

Suleiman Khawar is seen in two handout photos Vancouver police released as they seek the public's help finding him. The 23-year-old hasn't been seen since May 25, 2023 when he went to Mansion Night Club in the city's downtown core. Suleiman Khawar is seen in two handout photos Vancouver police released as they seek the public's help finding him. The 23-year-old hasn't been seen since May 25, 2023 when he went to Mansion Night Club in the city's downtown core.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener