Family of 23-year-old South Asian man 'very concerned' after he didn't come home from night out in Vancouver: police

For the second time in a single month, a South Asian man has gone missing after a night out in downtown Vancouver.

Police say 23-year-old Suleiman Khawar went to Mansion Night Club near West Georgia and Thurlow streets on the night of May 25 and last contacted his family around midnight to tell him he was coming home.

However, Khawar never showed up and his family is very concerned for his well being, according to a statement the Vancouver Police Department issued Saturday.

Suleiman is described as a South Asian man who is six feet tall and has a slim build, short black hair, beard and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt over a white t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Police are asking anyone with information—or who saw Khawar in Vancouver’s downtown core on Thursday night or early Friday morning—to contact VPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 604-717-2530 or email vpd.missing@vpd.ca.

Four weeks prior to Khawar’s disappearance, on April 29, a South Asian man from Langley went missing after a night out with friends inside Vancouver’s Harbour Event Centre at the Plaza of Nations.

The body of 36-year-old Irshaad Ikbal was discovered in False Creek on May 19.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating and the cause of Ikbal's death has yet to be determined, according to Vancouver police, who have launched their own investigation into the fatality.