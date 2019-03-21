

The Associated Press





Police are asking the public for help to find a 14-year-old last seen a week ago.

Edin Berisha was last seen on March 15 in the Queensborough area of New Westminster, police said in a statement Thursday.

"We are wanting to confirm the well-being of Edin," Sgt. Jeff Scott said.

"There are friends and family who are concerned for his safety."

Berisha is described as South Asian and 5'4". He has a slim build, brown hair and dark eyes.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black backpack, and has been known to use transit and visit Burnaby and other nearby cities.

Police ask anyone who knows where Berisha is to call 911.