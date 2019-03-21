Family concerned for safety of missing New West teen
Police provided this photo of Edin Berisha to media.
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:33PM PDT
Police are asking the public for help to find a 14-year-old last seen a week ago.
Edin Berisha was last seen on March 15 in the Queensborough area of New Westminster, police said in a statement Thursday.
"We are wanting to confirm the well-being of Edin," Sgt. Jeff Scott said.
"There are friends and family who are concerned for his safety."
Berisha is described as South Asian and 5'4". He has a slim build, brown hair and dark eyes.
He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black backpack, and has been known to use transit and visit Burnaby and other nearby cities.
Police ask anyone who knows where Berisha is to call 911.