VANCOUVER -- His parents believe he was murdered, but a coroners inquest into the death of a B.C. man nearly a decade ago has classified his death as accidental.

Corey Scherbey's mother found his body inside his Chilliwack home in August 2011.

The 38-year-old was lying face-down on a couch, and there was a pool of blood on the floor, his mother told CTV News.

There was an investigation at the time, and investigators ruled that Scherbey died of a drug overdose.

His family called for further action, believing Scherbey had been murdered, and that the RCMP failed to do a thorough investigation.

An inquest into the death began earlier this week, and in the verdict posted publicly Friday, the incident was classified as accidental.

His cause of death is listed as "acute combined ethanol and cocaine intoxication."

The jury did direct a recommendation toward the RCMP however.

Mounties at E-Division were advised to review their policies or procedures to "ensure the collection of all possible evidence in death investigations."

