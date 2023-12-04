VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Falcon's BC United party losing more ground to Rustad's BC Conservatives, poll finds

    A poll released Monday by Abacus Data shows a continuation of a trends seen over the past several weeks – growing support for the BC Conservatives, and dwindling support for BC United.

    The poll found the BC NDP maintain strong support with voter intention at 44 per cent, down four per cent from the last provincial election.

    John Rustad's BC Conservatives, however, are surging. If an election were held today, the poll indicates 26 per cent of voters would cast a ballot for them.

    Meanwhile, Kevin Falcon’s BC United is down, clearly in third place with only 17 per cent of the share of voters. The BC Greens trail in fourth with nine per cent support.

    The poll found the BC NDP has strong leads in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island, but also that the BC Conservatives have a slight lead of one per cent over the NDP in the province’s Interior and north.

    The Abacus Data survey was conducted from Nov. 22 to 28 among 1,000 adults living in British Columbia. The margin of error for a “comparable probability-based random sample of the same size” is plus or minus 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20, according to the company.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News