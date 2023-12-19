VANCOUVER
    • Fake nurse facing charges after trying to get job in B.C. hospital: police

    Charrybelle Talaue, who uses multiple pseudonyms, has applied for and worked in health-care jobs in British Columbia and Alberta, despite her lack of nursing qualifications, the Central Saanich Police Service said in a statement announcing the charges against her Tuesday. (Central Saanich Police Service) Charrybelle Talaue, who uses multiple pseudonyms, has applied for and worked in health-care jobs in British Columbia and Alberta, despite her lack of nursing qualifications, the Central Saanich Police Service said in a statement announcing the charges against her Tuesday. (Central Saanich Police Service)

    A 34-year-old woman on Vancouver Island is facing criminal charges after trying to get a nursing job using forged credentials.

    Talaue was the subject of a public warning from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives in October. The advisory said Talaue was seeking employment in a B.C. hospital despite having never been a registered nurse in B.C.

    The Central Saanich police say Talaue is facing charges of impersonation, making forged documents and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking in Sidney, B.C.

    The false documents allegedly included a marriage certificate, an Alberta health card, a certificate of Canadian citizenship and an affidavit of a name change, according to police.

    "The ongoing collaboration and support from our partners, including Island Health, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, and Alberta Health greatly assisted us in this investigation," Kevin Hackett, deputy chief of the Central Saanich Police Service, said.

    The criminal investigation into Talaue is ongoing with additional charges possible, police said.

    Investigators say some of her known aliases are: Charrybelle Perez Talaue, Charrybelle Talaue Baldesancho, Belle Talaue, Belle Marie, Charrybelle Baldesancho, Charie Talaue, Yves Anglehart, Belle Yves Talaue Anglehart, and Charie Talaue

    Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Central Saanich Police Service via email at tips@cspolice.ca

