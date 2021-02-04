VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's latest lottery millionaire is planning to donate some of her $4.2 million jackpot to good causes, including cancer research.

Langley resident Eileen Bevis said she also intends to support animal welfare organizations.

The money isn't all going to charity, though – Bevis told the B.C. Lottery Corporation she'll be investing most of the winnings from the Jan. 23 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Bevis said she normally plays Lotto Max, but decided to pick up a 6/49 ticket from a Save-On-Foods in Aldergrove on a whim.

"I went into the store for a couple of items and as I was leaving, I walked past the (lottery) counter. It was just spur of the moment," she said in a BCLC news release.

Bevis told the corporation she was left stunned after realizing her big win over a cup of coffee at home. Now that the dust has settled, Bevis said she's feeling "extremely happy."

Winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot requires matching all six numbers in a draw without using the bonus. The odds of doing so are said to be infinitesimal, at one in 13.98 million.

The odds of matching six numbers including the bonus are one in 2.3 million, but that only nets the winner six per cent of the prize pool.