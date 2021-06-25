VANCOUVER -- Drivers stuck on a B.C. highway Friday afternoon were warned to "expect major delays," the provincial Ministry of Transportation said.

In a message posted through its DriveBC Twitter account, the ministry said the Sea to Sky Highway was closed in both directions due to a "vehicle incident."

The blockage was near the Cheakamous River Bridge north of Squamish. Initially, lanes were only closed in one direction, but traffic was later stopped both ways to allow for a helicopter to land at the scene.

The lanes reopened shortly after 5 p.m., but officials warned drivers delays were still likely due to congestion in the area.

A spokesperson with B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News the crash was first reported at 1:30 p.m., and involved multiple vehicles.

One person was transported to hospital. BCEHS did not provide details on that person's condition.