    • Evo expands service area into more of Burnaby, including Metrotown area

    There are now more places to access Evo car-share vehicles in Burnaby, including the Willingdon Heights and Metrotown areas.

    The company announced the expansion of its Metro Vancouver "Home Zone" – where users can pick up and drop off cars – on Friday, along with an offer of free memberships and driving minutes to Burnaby residents.

    "We are thrilled to announce this expansion into Burnaby that will provide another option for people to get where they need to go," Evo's Amitis Khorsandi said in a statement.

    Burnaby city council voted to allow car sharing last year, paving the way for Evo's expanded service area, which also includes the Burnaby Heights area.

    A map showing the expanded Evo "Home Area" in areas of Burnaby. (Source: Evo)

    Prior to this week, the only places in the city where Evo users access vehicles were designated parking spots at SFU, BCIT, Metrotown and The Amazing Brentwood.

    The Metro Vancouver "Home Zone" also includes all of Vancouver, parts of North Vancouver and New Westminster, and designated parking spots at Vancouver International Airport, Grouse Mountain, Capilano University and Park Royal.

    A separate "Home Zone" was set up in Victoria in 2021, and has since expanded.

    The Evo website notes that users can't take a vehicle from one "Home Zone" and leave it in another.

