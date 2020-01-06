VANCOUVER -- A cleaning crew is dealing with a mess in East Vancouver after someone dumped rocks, sawdust and oil onto two car share vehicles.

The Evo and Car2Go vehicles were parked side-by-side near Brunswick Street and 5th Avenue when they were defaced over the weekend.

A local man who shared a picture of the mess online said the cars remained out of service and parked in the same spot on Monday morning. The resident, who owns a car but uses Evo as well, noted that the passenger side mirror on the Car2Go was broken as well.

He said parking spots in the area can be hard to come by – and it appears someone was fed up with having to share them with Car2Go and Evo users.

"The hilarious part is that by vandalizing the cars they didn't move all day, in an area those cars would've normally been used within hours," he wrote on Reddit.

CTV News has reached out to Car2Go and Evo for comment on the incident.

The Vancouver Police Department said it's aware of what happened but that neither company has filed a police report.