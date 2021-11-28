Evacuation order issued for dozens of properties west of Merritt, B.C.

Vancouver -

Residents of 56 properties in the Nicola Valley have been ordered to evacuate as floodwaters threaten to compromise a bridge in the region.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District said in a statement Sunday that flooding in Electoral Area N is "threatening structures and the safety of residents in the area."

"There is potential that the Spius Creek Bridge will be imminently compromised by rising flood waters, which will cut off egress for people in the area," the district said.

The 56 properties under evacuation order are:

2164 to 2480 Cleasby Rd;

3141 and 3181 Cummings Rd;

3265 Cummings Rd;

3511 to 3593 Cummings Rd;

3660 and 3700 Cummings Rd;

3725 to 3816 Davidson Rd;

3425 to 3455 D’Easum Rd;

2728 to 3285 Petit Creek Rd;

3581 to 3793 Petit Creek Rd;

3901 Petit Creek Rd;

3020 Prospect Creek FSR;

3141 and 3144 Prospect Creek FSR;

4024 Prospect Creek FSR;

Additional information and a map of the affected area can be found on the district's website.

The district is asking everyone in the affected area to leave immediately, and recommending that evacuees arrange to stay with friends or family if possible.

Those who do not have a place to stay should report to the Kamloops Emergency Support Services Reception Centre at 1655 Island Pkwy. in Kamloops.

The area being evacuated is located off of Highway 8, roughly 20 kilometres west of the City of Merritt.