    • Evacuation order issued due to Shetland Creek wildfire south of Ashcroft, B.C.

    One of two wildfires burning between Ashcroft, B.C., and Spences Bridge is seen in an image shared by the B.C. Wildfire Service on July 15, 2024. One of two wildfires burning between Ashcroft, B.C., and Spences Bridge is seen in an image shared by the B.C. Wildfire Service on July 15, 2024.
    The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for a fire south of Ashcroft, B.C.

    The order was issued Wednesday evening and impacts approximately 76 properties in the Venables Valley, according to the district.

    Officials are urging anyone in the area to leave immediately.

    According to The BC Wildfire Service, as of Wednesday, the Shetland Creek wildfire was 285 hectares and burning approximately 7.5 km north of Spences Bridge.

    Bowinn Ma, the minister of emergency management and climate readiness, will be providing an update on B.C.'s wildfire situation Thursday.

