Evacuation order due to fast-growing Kamloops wildfire expands by hundreds

An evacuation order issued due to the fast-growing Ross Moore Lake wildfire near Kamloops, B.C., has expanded by hundreds of properties Monday, July 24, 2023. An evacuation order issued due to the fast-growing Ross Moore Lake wildfire near Kamloops, B.C., has expanded by hundreds of properties Monday, July 24, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener