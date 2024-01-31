Evacuation order downgraded in Pemberton, B.C.

A flooding-related evacuation order has been downgraded for properties in Pemberton, B.C., that include a wastewater treatment plant, a search and rescue base, an airport and an animal shelter.

The Village of Pemberton, in an update online, said the half-dozen buildings on Airport Road are now under an evacuation alert "due to observed conditions, forecasts and favorable weather."

However, property owners who return are being warned to brace for the possibility that they will be ordered to leave again on short notice.

"Flows are expected to rise Wednesday through Friday with ongoing potential for flooding expected over this period. We encourage the area to only be used for essential purposes by businesses and property owners," the update from the village says.

Alerts remain in place for dozens of properties in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District.

Flood warnings remain in effect for the Lillooet, Squamish and Cheakamus Rivers. A flood watch is also in effect for the South Coast, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island. One exception is the Sumas River, where the flood watch has been downgraded to a high streamflow advisory.

The series of storms that started last Friday have brought between 70 and 500+ millimetres of rain, with precipitation levels between 150 and 250 millimetres seen in "many" areas, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

"In addition, extremely warm seasonal temperatures and high freezing levels has led to significant snowmelt," Wednesday's update from the agency says.

A final storm is expected to continue through Thursday with "moderate to heavy rainfall expected across areas of Vancouver Island and the South Coast," the update continues.

Cooler and drier conditions are expected Friday.