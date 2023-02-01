EV battery catches fire after being 'ejected' during crash in Richmond

The battery of an electric vehicle "ejected and combusted" after a crash in Richmond Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

No one was seriously injured in the collision on Garden City Road, which prompted a lengthy road closure, a statement from the Richmond RCMP says.

Officers were called to the scene around 2 p.m.

"A collision between a late model Audi SUV and a late model Toyota sedan resulted in severe damage to both vehicles and severed a nearby power line pole," spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang said.

"The battery pack of the Audi, an EV, was ejected from the vehicle and combusted. The inherent safety concerns from the downed power line pole and the battery pack fire required the area to be cordoned-off until safety and proper repairs could be met."

Hwang said it's the first case he is aware of where an electric vehicle's battery has been "ejected" after a crash.

While the collision is still under investigation, Mounties say speed was a factor.

The Toyota's driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Audi's driver was not seriously hurt, according to authorities.

Video posted to social media shows the moment of impact, and the Audi becoming airborne and flipping over several times before landing on a lawn.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP detachment.