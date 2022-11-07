Environmentally-friendly packaging developed at UBC

UBC postdoctoral fellow Dr. Yeling Zhu shows samples of the biodegradable foam. UBC postdoctoral fellow Dr. Yeling Zhu shows samples of the biodegradable foam.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener