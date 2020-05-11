VANCOUVER -- BC Hydro is reporting a massive decline in demand for electricity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recently published report, the utilities provider says there's been a 10 per cent dip in demand overall, and it estimated economic uncertainty in B.C. over the next year could cause a decrease of up to 12 per cent by next April.

And with the spring melt, it's having to take action to prevent flooding.

The decline is due to lower usage from industrial and commercial customers, even though residential use is up about seven per cent.

BC Hydro says it will reduce power generation at some of its facilities for the time being.

It will also spill water at some of its facilities to balance generation and use, when needed, and will reduce generation from other sources.

It will also export electricity to other jurisdictions.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created an extraordinary situation with our system that we're working to address," president and CEO Chris O'Riley said in a statement Monday.

Read the full report from BC Hydro.