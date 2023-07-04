Elections BC deregisters Progress Vancouver, investigation launched into party's finances

Eight candidates who ran for Vancouver City Council last year have been disqualified from the next race after the party that endorsed them failed to meet financial disclosure requirements outlined by the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act.

Elections BC revealed in a statement Tuesday that Progress Vancouver has been deregistered as an elector organization, and an investigation has been launched into the party’s finances.

Mark Marissen, the ex-husband of former B.C. premier Christy Clark, was the party’s candidate for mayor and earned three per cent of the total votes.

He joins Mauro Francis, Marie Noelle Rosa, Morgane Oger, May He, David Chin, Asha Hayer and Jonah Gonzales on the list of candidates barred from running in local elections until after the next general one in 2026.

According to Elections BC, six of eight candidates with Progress Vancouver failed to meet the first deadline to file their financing reports on Jan. 13.

All endorsed candidates filed their reports late the following month, but the one submitted by Progress Vancouver did not meet the LECFA’s requirements, Elections BC says.

“The report did not provide information about the organization’s campaign finances, including campaign contribution details and campaign-period expenses attributed to specific candidates,” the agency said in a statement.

However, Elections BC says the party’s report did include “several apparent violations of campaign financing rules.”

These included a non-permissible loan of $50,000 and campaign contributions that came from outside of the province and exceeded the annual limit, according to the statement.

Despite being advised multiple times of its legal responsibilities, Progress Vancouver did not provide a report addressing the financial disclosure failures, Elections BC says.

As a result, the party has been deregistered, all endorsed candidates have been disqualified and an investigation has been launched into Progress Vancouver’s finances.

“Elections BC will provide an update on the outcome of this investigation once it concludes,” reads the statement.

CTV News has reached out to Progress Vancouver for comment and will update this article if a response is received.