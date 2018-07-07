

CTV Vancouver





A 73-year-old Vancouver man died Saturday after his car collided with a TransLink bus on East Hastings Street near Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m., when the extra-long, segmented bus was traveling eastbound on East Hastings Street approaching Princess Avenue.

Vancouver police said they believe the bus had a green light when the car attempted to drive through East Hastings Street in front of it. The bus collided with the side of the car, which spun out and hit another, unoccupied vehicle, police said.

The smaller vehicle’s driver side could be seen crumpled inward after the incident. There was also minor damage to the front of the bus.

The driver of the car was its only occupant, police said. He was transported to hospital, but later died. No other injuries were reported.

TransLink’s 95, 20, 16, and 14 buses were all re-routed as a result of the crash. The detours ended shortly after the scene was cleared at around 1:15 p.m.

VPD collision investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.