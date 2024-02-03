Eby 'profoundly disturbed' by attack on B.C. Crown prosecutor near courthouse
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he was “profoundly disturbed” to hear that a provincial Crown prosecutor had been assaulted in Vancouver.
Eby says he's been told the woman is receiving medical care, while Vancouver police confirm they're investigating two assaults and a suspect remains in custody.
The premier told an unrelated news conference that in order for the justice system to work, everyone who keeps it running must be kept safe while they're on the job.
The premier says he is reaching out to B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma to look at what the province can to do to “increase safety.”
Vancouver police say the assaults happened at around 9 a.m. Friday near Hastings and Columbia streets, not far from the provincial courthouse at 222 Main Street.
They say the investigation is in its early stages, but it appears the assaults were random and police don't believe the suspect and victims knew each other.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.
