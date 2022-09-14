East Vancouver theatre facing backlash over screening of controversial adult film

A poster advertising a one-night-only screening of the controversial adult film "Deep Throat" is seen at The Rio Theatre in East Vancouver on Sept. 14, 2022. A poster advertising a one-night-only screening of the controversial adult film "Deep Throat" is seen at The Rio Theatre in East Vancouver on Sept. 14, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener